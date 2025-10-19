Zelenskyy heard reports from military: We are preparing certain steps at front, there are successes in terms of range

Today, October 19, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation at the front.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The situation at the front

"Today, there have already been reports from the military and the Security Service. The situation on the front line, in particular in the Pokrovsk direction, neighboring areas, as well as Kupiansk, the border areas of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and Zaporizhzhia region. We are keeping the situation under control, and I am grateful to each of our units for their resilience. We are preparing certain steps on the front line and responding to every Russian attack," the head of state said.

Ukraine's long-range strikes against the enemy

He also noted that he had spoken with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular regarding our long-range capabilities.

"There has been an increase in both the range and accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. In fact, every day or two, Russian oil refineries are being hit. And this is working to bring Russia back to reality," Zelenskyy is convinced.

The successes of our soldiers

He also noted the effective actions of our soldiers from the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade—both brigades are destroying the occupiers in the Kupiansk direction.

"The results of the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, Special Operations Forces units, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Military Law Enforcement Service are also available there. Thank you all, soldiers," the president concluded.

What preceded it?

As reported, today the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, the Orenburg gas processing plant, and an enemy fuel base in Berdiansk were hit.