Zelenskyy spoke about Putin’s fear of defeat: "He wants eternal power"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Putin is trying to hold on to power until his death, which is why he is continuing the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian leader emphasized this in an interview with the American television channel NBC News.

According to him, the Russian dictator needs constant approval from the Russian people, so he is interested in prolonging the war.

"Putin wants to remain president until his death. It is important for him that Russian society continues to support him, which is why he wants the war to continue," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russian army is currently in a weak position. Despite huge losses, the occupiers have managed to capture only about 1% of the territory, losing more than a million of their soldiers in the process.

Read more: We are working with partners to expand PURL program. We are already finalizing one of agreements, - Zelenskyy

The president stressed that Ukraine will not lose, and Russia cannot win. Zelenskyy also emphasized that the war is not being fought over territory, but over Ukraine's right to be an independent state.

"I don't understand why the leader of the largest country on the planet needs more kilometers. This war is not about land, it's about our freedom and independence," he added.

Let me remind you that earlier Zelenskyy called on US leader Donald Trump to put more pressure on Putin and expressed his readiness to join their upcoming summit in Budapest.

He also called Putin a terrorist, but confirmed his willingness to meet with him face to face.