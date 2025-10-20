Russians strike Chernihiv region’s power grid: 3,000 people left without electricity

Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the attack in the Nizhyn district left about 2,700 subscribers without electricity. Energy workers have been working since the evening to repair the damage, but it turned out to be very extensive.

Chernihivoblenergo stated in a report:

"The enemy does not cease its large-scale attacks on our region's power system. We have another hit on an energy facility in the Nizhyn district and 2,700 subscribers are without power. Energy workers have been working hard since the evening to repair the damage, but it is very extensive. We are doing everything we can to restore power to our subscribers as quickly as possible, even though it is not easy."

Earlier, on 19 October, shelling damaged an energy facility in the Koriukivka district. At that time, nearly 55,000 subscribers were left without power.

Currently, energy workers are working around the clock to restore power supply to all affected areas.

We also reported that late in the evening on 19 October, the Russians shelled the Odesa region with "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles.

