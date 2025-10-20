The situation in eastern Ukraine has changed significantly in recent months: Russian troops have advanced closer and intensified the destruction of civilian infrastructure. At the same time, the city of Kostiantynivka is not currently under any real threat of capture.

. The Russian advance has led to more intense shelling of the neighboring city of Druzhkivka. A 20-hour curfew has been in effect in the city since October 6, and the main road to Izium had to be closed due to the threat of drone attacks, redirecting traffic to detours.

Despite tactical successes, the publication notes that the Russian army has faced serious problems. In August, they managed to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defenses near Dobropillia and advance more than 13 km, but Ukrainian forces quickly stabilized the situation and stopped the offensive. Now, according to the Ukrainian military, the occupiers find themselves surrounded.

Russian losses cannot be verified, but they are significant

Lieutenant Colonel Arsen "Lemko" Dymytrik of the "Azov" Brigade of the National Guard reported that since August, the Russians have lost up to 10,000 fighters in this battle, although this figure cannot be verified. He also spoke about the enemy's losses: over the past week, about 50 tanks and armored vehicles have been destroyed, and the number of Russian units in the area has been reduced from several hundred to less than a hundred soldiers. According to him, the enemy will not last long in the current conditions.

Dymytrik emphasized that the success was made possible by "well-coordinated actions of dozens of units," whereas in previous campaigns, it was precisely the lack of coordination that was considered one of the reasons for the losses.

The Economist adds that amid protracted fighting on the front lines, certain developments are also being observed on the diplomatic front.

