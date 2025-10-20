SSU conducted searches of relatives of NABU detective who investigated number of high-profile cases, - statement by Bureau

SSU officers searched the homes of relatives of a NABU detective who investigated a number of high-profile cases.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, SSU officers conducted searches at the relatives of a National Bureau detective who investigated a number of high-profile cases, including abuses in the energy sector ("Rotterdam+") and at railway enterprises, including on suspicion of embezzlement of funds for the purchase of transformers," the statement said.

The NABU noted that the Bureau is continuing to "fulfil its duties in accordance with the law, ensuring the inevitability of responsibility for corruption crimes regardless of the positions and influence of the defendants".

Rotterdam+

"Rotterdam+" is the name of the formula for determining the wholesale market price for electricity, which was approved by the NEURC in March 2016. The cost of coal in coal-fired power generation was calculated using the formula "the cost of coal in the port of Rotterdam + the cost of its delivery to Ukraine". Due to the formula, Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK and "Centrenergo" began to sell electricity at a higher price. The formula was cancelled on 1 July 2020 after Ukraine switched to a new electricity market.

