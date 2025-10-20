EU ready to open negotiations with Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto, - Kos

The European Union does not rule out the possibility of bypassing Hungary's veto on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession, but the European Commission calls on the Hungarian side to discuss issues related to minority rights within the first cluster of negotiations.

"Regarding Ukraine and Moldova, I will inform ministers that the European Commission has completed its review of all legislation in these two countries, and by November all six negotiation clusters may be opened," the European Commissioner stated.

"Once we do that, everything will be ready to accelerate reforms. It is important to get rid of corruption and strengthen institutions, especially the rule of law," Kos said, adding that opening the clusters is in the interests of each side.

The European Commissioner recalled that Budapest had agreed to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU accession, and therefore she expects Hungary to support the opening of the first cluster of negotiations, and subsequently all the others.

"If Hungary has concerns about the situation of minorities in Ukraine, and we take these concerns seriously, then all these issues can be resolved within the first cluster," said European Commissioner Kos.

Ukraine has implemented reforms for EU accession

Ukraine has successfully implemented key reforms for EU accession. The next decision on moving forward is now up to the European Union, said European Council President António Costa.

"We are paving the way for Ukraine's membership in the EU. Ukraine is implementing the reforms associated with accession, and the European Commission has recognised this. It is now up to the European Union to act, because enlargement is a merit-based process and because enlargement will strengthen Europe," Costa said.

