Russia mobilizes residents of Luhansk region’s TOT to send them to southern Ukraine - Defense Forces

The Russian command continues to replenish its units with conscripts from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, despite official statements to the contrary.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, about 50 recruits, mainly residents of the occupied Luhansk region, recently arrived at one of the airborne units of the Russian Airborne Forces.

"Despite assurances from Russia's top military and political leadership that residents of the temporarily occupied territories will not be drafted into the Russian army, they are now mobilizing men and sending them to war with Ukraine, particularly to the southern regions, to the Kherson region," Voloshyn said.

