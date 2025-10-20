Iranian leader Khamenei rejects Trump’s proposal to resume nuclear talks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected US President Donald Trump's proposal to resume nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

"Trump says he is a master dealmaker, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, then it is not a deal, but coercion and intimidation," Khamenei said.

He also refuted Trump's claim that the US had destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"The US president proudly declares that they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming! What business is it of America's whether Iran has nuclear facilities? These interventions are inappropriate, wrong, and coercive," the ayatollah said indignantly.

Read more: Iran seeks help from Belarus to restore defense capabilities - FIS

What preceded it?

As a reminder, Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of indirect nuclear talks, which ended in a 12-day air war in June, during which Israel and the United States hit Iranian nuclear facilities.

Western powers accuse Iran of covertly attempting to build a nuclear bomb by enriching uranium and demand that it stop such activities. Tehran denies any intention to use uranium enrichment for military purposes, saying the program is exclusively for civilian energy purposes.

Last week, Trump told the Israeli parliament that "it would be great" if Washington could negotiate a "peace deal" with Tehran after the start of the truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.