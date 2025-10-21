Ukraine’s surrender of territories under Trump’s pressure is very dangerous and violates international law, - Kallas

Following US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of Kyiv's concessions, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas stressed that ceding territory would mean rewarding the aggressor and undermining international law.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports.

"If we just give away the territories, then this gives a message to everybody that you can just use force against your neighbors and get what you want. I think this is very dangerous. That’s why we have the international law in place, [so] that nobody does that," Kallas told reporters in Luxembourg after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Kallas, a former Estonian prime minister, drew a parallel with her country's history.

"What you can conquer back is one question, but the other question is also what do you recognize as the territory of another country? I come from a country that was occupied for 50 years, but [a] majority of the countries in the world didn’t recognize them to be Russian territories. And that also meant a lot," Kallas said.

Territorial concessions

During a meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Washington, D.C., US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff pressured Ukrainian officials to hand over Donetsk region to Russian control.

According to the officials, Witkoff pressured the Ukrainian delegation to transfer Donetsk region to Russian control, arguing that the region is "predominantly Russian-speaking".

