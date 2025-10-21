Heat should be provided throughout Ukraine within 10 days, - "Ukrenergo"

Heating should be available in homes across Ukraine within 10 days.

This was stated by the head of "Ukrenergo" Vitalii Zaichenko during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Weather is probably the main factor that affects (the increase in electricity consumption - Ed.). The cold snap leads to a significant increase in consumption in the power system. It has already increased by more than 20% compared to the beginning of the month. The main reason is the lack of heat supply. We hope that in the near future, within 10 days, heat supply will be provided throughout Ukraine and this will lead to a reduction in electricity consumption," he said.

At the same time, Zaichenko urged citizens not to switch on powerful appliances during peak loads on the power system and not to use several energy-intensive devices.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Heating season

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should be ready to import gas in case of a shortage for the heating season. According to him, it will be necessary to find $2 billion for this.

The Ministry of Energy said that Ukraine plans to import additional gas due to the loss of domestic production due to Russian strikes.

Read more: Heating season should start as late as possible; it is impossible to get through winter on generators, - Filatov