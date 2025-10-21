US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov may meet in Budapest on October 30.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

One of the German officials said that Hungarian Prime Minister Orban would talk about his plans on the eve of the meeting between Trump and Putin, including a possible meeting between the Europeans and the US president. However, nothing has yet been confirmed.

According to the newspaper, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to attend the meeting in Budapest on October 30.

Earlier, CNN reported that the talks between Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, scheduled for October 23, were canceled. Sources point to differences in expectations about the end of the war and no changes in Russia's position.

The meeting between Trump and Putin

Negotiations between Russia and the United States to eliminate "irritants" in bilateral relations should take place by the end of the fall, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in early October.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that their diplomats are working "very deeply and seriously" to prepare for the upcoming meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk opposed holding talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

El Pais writes that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest puts the heads of EU and NATO institutions "in an awkward and unpleasant position" because Putin and Trump intend to discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war in an EU country, but without the EU itself.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tried to explain to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that Budapest was not the best venue for potential peace talks.