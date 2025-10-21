Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of October 21, Russia launched a new wave of attack drones against Ukraine

Movement of attack UAVs

At 6:07 p.m., reports indicated activity of Russian tactical aviation in the southeast, along with a threat of air strikes targeting frontline regions.

At 18:33 p.m., guided aerial bombs (KABs) were launched on Kherson.

At 18:50 p.m., a drone threat was reported in Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).

Updated information

At 9:15 p.m., the Air Force reported renewed activity of Russian tactical aviation in the northeast and warned of possible air strikes on frontline areas.

At 9:20 p.m., KABs were launched on Sumy region.

Stay in shelters and keep safe.

Earlier reports said that on the evening of October 21, Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy, causing casualties and damage.

