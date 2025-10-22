Trump promised to decide on meeting with Putin "in two days"

US President Donald Trump has said that there is no final decision on his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, he told journalists at the White House. Earlier, Trump said that such a meeting should take place in Budapest.

According to the American leader, he will announce whether the meeting will take place "within two days". He also added that he would not want the talks to be in vain.

Later, Trump clarified his position: "I didn't say that a meeting with Putin would be a waste of time."

Read more: Slovak PM Fico calls on EU to help facilitate U.S.–Russia talks

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the summit is being disrupted. According to him, by the time of the possible meeting, "there will be a lot of leaks and fake news".

Russia claims that preparations for the meeting are ongoing. Putin's special envoy Dmitriev told Russian media that "the negotiation process has not stopped".

Earlier, foreign media reported that the summit could be postponed or postponed indefinitely.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel