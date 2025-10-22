Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa – Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the G20 summit, which will take place in South Africa at the end of November.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

"Putin will not participate in person, but as we said, Russia will be represented at a proper level," he said.

According to Peskov, information about the head of the Russian delegation at the G20 will be announced "in due course."

ICC warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in 2023, a little over a year after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, accusing him of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.

Russia denies committing war crimes, and the Kremlin — which has not signed the ICC’s founding treaty — declared the warrant invalid.

In 2023, Putin decided not to travel to South Africa for the BRICS summit — one of the countries that could have enforced the warrant. However, last year he was welcomed with a red carpet in Mongolia, despite the country being an ICC member.

