First deliveries of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine possible within three years – Kristersson
The first deliveries of next-generation Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine will be possible within three years.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated this, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine and cited by Censor.NET.
"We are now talking about the latest generation, which was presented here in Sweden just days ago. Production capacities are still being established, so in practice, we are talking about three years. Around that time, we will be able to start deliveries," said the Swedish Prime Minister.
He added that it would be impossible to deliver all 150 aircraft in a single batch. According to him, this is a long-term process.
Ukraine to purchase latest Gripen aircraft
It should be recalled that on October 22, Ukraine and Sweden signed a memorandum of intent to purchase between 120 and 150 new JAS 39 Gripen E fighter jets.
