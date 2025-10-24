EU leaders have postponed decision on frozen Russian assets, - Bloomberg

EU leaders have decided to postpone the decision on using Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, the issue was postponed to December because Belgium wanted guarantees to avoid bearing the risks of loans worth €140 billion.

Belgium demanded more guarantees to avoid being held responsible for possible problems with these funds. Much of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation are held on the accounts of the Belgian company Euroclear.

Bloomberg sources say that EU leaders have asked the European Commission to prepare options for discussion during the next summit.

The decision on the use of Russian assets to support Ukraine remains open and will be made later.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the European Council meeting with a request to make a decision on the use of frozen Russian assets as soon as possible.

"Russian assets should be used in full to defend against Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

The day before, the United States informed its European partners that it had no plans to join the G7 initiative to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

