Former State Tax Service officials involved in conversion centre with turnover of 15 billion hryvnia - NABU. PHOTOS

The former head of the State Tax Service and the deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Poltava region were exposed for facilitating the activities of a conversion centre.

The NABU conducted the operation together with the SAPO and the SSU.

According to sources of Censor.NET, it is about Yevhen Oleinikov.

How did the scheme work?

The individuals involved more than 200 controlled companies to implement the scheme to minimise tax payments.

The mechanism provided for:

Preparation of false tax invoices by controlled companies regarding economic relations with real companies;

registration of tax invoices in the Unified Register of Tax Invoices;

use of tax invoices by real companies to reduce their tax liabilities.

During 2020-2023, the conversion centre drew up tax invoices with false data on the supply of goods and services totalling UAH 15 billion, and the "scheme" value added tax amounted to more than UAH 2.3 billion.

According to the investigation, the then acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine facilitated the unimpeded operation of the conversion centre, while the deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Poltava region, who headed the commission to suspend the registration of tax invoices, ensured that decisions were made in favour of the conversion centre companies.





Budget losses

The companies unreasonably failed to pay UAH 147 million to the state budget.

It is noted that the participants of the scheme acted with a high level of coordination and well-thought-out conspiracy, using remote foreign servers to store documents, numerous VPN settings to mask IP addresses, foreign mobile phone numbers, as well as bribery and pressure on fictitious officials of the companies.





The detectives found and decrypted detailed records of the unlawful benefit kept by the State Tax Service officials.

So far, 11 people have been served suspicion notices.

The head of the conversion centre was detained while trying to leave Ukraine.

