91% of Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia, - KIIS poll. ІНФОГРАФІКА

Most Ukrainians continue to have a negative attitude towards Russia: 91% of respondents expressed a negative attitude, while only 4% expressed a positive one.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, according to Censor.NET.

According to sociologists, these figures are almost identical to the results of 2024 (93% and 3%, respectively). The KIIS emphasises that "the deterioration in attitudes towards Russia followed Russia's aggressive actions, rather than preceding them."

Attitude towards Russia

The vast majority in all regions – from 92% in the west to 80% in the east – express a negative attitude towards Russia. Between 3-4% in the west, centre and south and 9% in the east have a positive attitude, which remains within the margin of statistical error.

Read more: 64% of Poles believe that United States will defend country in case of Russian attack - poll

Attitudes towards Russians

Regarding attitudes towards Russians living in Russia, 85% of Ukrainians responded that they have a negative attitude towards them, while only 8% have a positive attitude. Sociologists also recorded a high level of social distance, with an index of 6.5 out of a possible 7. 82% of respondents believe that Russians should not be allowed to enter Ukraine at all.

KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetskyi noted that Ukrainians, "regardless of region or language of communication, are united in their awareness of the existential threat posed by Russians." He also stressed that "Russian-speaking Ukrainians are patriots of Ukraine and do not want to live in Russia."

The survey was conducted on 2-14 September 2025 by telephone interviews with 1,023 respondents in government-controlled territories of Ukraine. The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

Read more: 81% of Ukrainians believe that state was not sufficiently prepared for Russian invasion, - KIIS poll