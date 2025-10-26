ENG
Defence forces liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske and Zatyshok and repelled enemy in Pokrovsk district. Occupiers advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - DeepState. MAP

Defence forces have liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region and are making advances in the Donetsk region. The enemy also has territorial gains.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Kucheriv Yar (a village in the Shakhivska rural community of the Pokrovskyi district of Donetsk region), Sukhetske (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and Zatyshok (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and also drove back the enemy near Nikanorivka (village in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novyi Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and in Fedorivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Novotoretske (Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Volodymyrivka (Dobropillia district of the Donetsk region), and Hatyshche (a village in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region)," the statement said.

Kucheriv Yar map
Kucheriv Yar

Sukhetske map
Sukhetske

Zatyshok map
Zatyshok

Nikanorivka map
Nikanorivka

Nove Shakove
Nove Shakhove

Fedorivka map
Fedorivka

Where did the enemy advance?

Novotoretske map
Novotoretske

Volodymyrivka map
Volodymyrivka

Hatyshche map
Hatyshche

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that units of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

