Defence forces have liberated Kucheriv Yar, Sukhetske, and Zatyshok in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region and are making advances in the Donetsk region. The enemy also has territorial gains.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Kucheriv Yar (a village in the Shakhivska rural community of the Pokrovskyi district of Donetsk region), Sukhetske (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and Zatyshok (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and also drove back the enemy near Nikanorivka (village in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novyi Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), and in Fedorivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region). The enemy advanced near Novotoretske (Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Volodymyrivka (Dobropillia district of the Donetsk region), and Hatyshche (a village in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region)," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that units of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade of the Bukovyna Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.