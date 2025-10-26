Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, said that pressure on Russia is "senseless," which is what the Russian delegation is trying to convince the US leadership of.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"Special Representative of the President of Russia Kirill Dmitriev said that the Russian delegation has been in the US for three days conveying Putin's position on the futility of pressure on Russia," the statement said.

It is also noted that the delegation conveys to the US leadership the opinion that "the conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved if its root causes are eradicated," he added.

Read more: Russian Tu-95 bombers fly near Japan’s borders: Tokyo scrambles fighters for interception

Earlier, it was reported that Putin's special envoy Dmitriev said that Russia, the US, and Ukraine are "close enough" to reaching a diplomatic solution that could stop the war.

Dmitriev arrived in the United States

We remind you that on October 24, the special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the United States for official talks.

This happened a few days after President Donald Trump announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia.