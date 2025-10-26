Bessent calls Dmitriev propagandist who cannot recognize impact of US sanctions on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a propagandist who refuses to acknowledge the impact of US sanctions on the Russian economy.

The US Treasury Secretary said this on CBS News' Face the Nation, according to Censor.NET.

The journalist asked Bessent about Dmitriev's statement that US sanctions would have "absolutely no impact on Russia's economy."

"Well, I think Russia will feel the pain immediately. I can tell you that we have already seen India completely stop buying Russian oil. Many Chinese refineries have shut down. Are you really going to publish what a Russian propagandist says? I mean, what else is he going to say?" Bessent said.

Zero growth in the Russian economy

"Of course, the Russian economy is a wartime economy. Growth is practically zero. Inflation, I believe, is over 20%, and everything we do will bring Putin to the negotiating table. It is oil that finances the Russian military machine, and I think we can significantly reduce his revenues," the US minister said.

Bessent believes that pressure will work.

In addition, Bessent expressed the opinion that the pressure campaign being implemented by US President Donald Trump will work.

If you look at every Russian statement, they seem to use the phrase, "We have immunized the economy against this." Well, they haven't immunized the economy. Their oil revenues are down 20% compared to last year. I suspect that this could lead to a further decline of 20 or 30%. So again, President Trump has been criticized for not doing enough. He makes his bold move, and then you quote a Russian propagandist," Bessent said.

What preceded it?

On October 23, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On October 24, it became known that the special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the United States for official talks.