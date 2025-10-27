Traitor Montian added to Russia’s ’extremist list’
Traitor Tetiana Montian, who publicly justifies Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has been added to the "extremist list" of the Russian Financial Monitoring Service.
This is reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that criminal proceedings have been initiated against Montian in Russia.
Earlier, Russian security forces did not report any claims against the propagandist - in 2021, she moved to Russia from Ukraine, was a columnist for the propaganda RT and appeared on Russian TV channels.
What preceded it
As a reminder, in February 2023, lawyer and blogger Tetiana Montian was suspected under 4 articles of the Criminal Code. She faces up to 10 years in prison. Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, Montian has been on the territory of the Russian Federation and has been actively involved in the ISIS of the enemy special services.
In May 2023, in Kyiv, the SSU exposed the administrator of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel of the enemy propagandist Tetiana Montian. She was served a notice of suspicion.
In 2024, Montian was disbarred from practicing law.
