Traitor Tetiana Montian, who publicly justifies Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has been added to the "extremist list" of the Russian Financial Monitoring Service.

This is reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that criminal proceedings have been initiated against Montian in Russia.

Earlier, Russian security forces did not report any claims against the propagandist - in 2021, she moved to Russia from Ukraine, was a columnist for the propaganda RT and appeared on Russian TV channels.

What preceded it