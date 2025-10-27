Baltic companies help Russia circumvent sanctions, - Media

Despite tough Western sanctions, Russian tankers transport billions of dollars worth of oil through the Baltic Sea every day.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Lrt.

Lithuanian tankers Rina and Zircone supply fuel to ships belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet". From June 2024 to March 2025 alone, they carried out 286 fuel pumping operations, refueling 177 oil tankers, of which 159 called at Russian ports.

According to the newspaper, both vessels are connected to Fast Bunkering, whose subsidiaries are already being investigated in Estonia on suspicion of falsifying documents. Russian oil products were imported to the EU under the guise of Kazakh oil products using fake customs codes.

In 2023, NT Bunkering, a member of the Fast Bunkering group, was suspected of using forged documents. Subsequently, its vessels were re-registered to Latvian Welton Enterprises SIA and then sold to Dubai-based FB Trade, which journalists consider a "clone" of Fast Bunkering.

In August 2024, Ukraine added Fast Bunkering Holding Ltd to its sanctions list.

It has also recently been reported that a network linked to Russian intelligence involved British firms in unwittingly helping to build Russia's Arctic submarines for almost a decade.