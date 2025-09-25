Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea. PHOTO

On Thursday, September 25, two Hungarian Gripen fighter jets intercepted five Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

This was reported by the Alliance's Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

It was noted that three MiG-31s along with Su-30 and Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Baltic Sea near Latvian airspace.

In response, two Gripen fighters were scrambled from the Šiauliai air base in Lithuania.

""Hungary demonstrates the Alliance’s commitment to defending and ensuring the security of the Baltic states and NATO’s eastern flank," the NATO Air Force Command said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on interceptor drone results: Over 150 interceptions in one night

Photo: NATO Air Command / X

Photo: NATO Air Command / X

Photo: NATO Air Command / X