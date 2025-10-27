Russia attacks Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force (updated)

In the evening of October 27, the occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with attack drones.

UAV strike movements

At 5:50 p.m. - UAV was reported in the Poltava region heading for Dykanka.

At 5:55 p.m. - Poltava - UAV from the north in the direction of the city.

At 6:04 p.m. - UAV in the Kharkiv region heading for Zlatopil.

At 6:21 p.m., attack drones at several locations:

UAV from the north heading for Chernihiv;

UAV in the Kharkiv region heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region(Pavlohrad district);

UAV in the Sumy region heading for Lebedyn.

6:52 p.m. – Air threat from MiG-31K lifted.

Updated information:

7:03 p.m. – Reports of a group of enemy drones over eastern Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Donetsk region.

7:28 p.m. – Group of UAVs over northern Chernihiv region moving southwest.

8:08 p.m. – Drone heading toward Chernihiv.

Updated information:

8:14 p.m. – Reports of glide bomb (KAB) launches targeting Donetsk region.

8:46 p.m. – KAB launches targeting Sumy region.

9:09 p.m. – Drones moving toward Chernihiv.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers attacked Chernihiv region, which resulted in damage to an energy facility in the Koriukiv district.