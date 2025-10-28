Russia attacked energy infrastructure of two regions. Power outages will be in effect throughout day, - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power supply to consumers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

The power will be cut off again

As noted, today, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in several regions of Ukraine from 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"The current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of oblenergo in your region," the statement said.

In addition, in some regions, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers are planned from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," added the Ministry of Energy.

