Russia attacked energy infrastructure of two regions. Power outages will be in effect throughout day, - Ministry of Energy

Part of Ukraine is left without power

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions. Energy workers are working around the clock to restore power supply to consumers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

The power will be cut off again

As noted, today, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in several regions of Ukraine from 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"The current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of oblenergo in your region," the statement said.

In addition, in some regions, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers are planned from 07:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," added the Ministry of Energy.

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces damaged an important energy facility in one of the districts of Chernihiv region.
  • On 27 October, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Chernihiv with drones. Explosions were heard in the city, and air defence systems were operating.
  • A UAV crash was recorded near the city. Two people were injured.

