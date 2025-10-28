Pro-Putin singer Kirkorov served with notice of suspicion over concerts in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories

Russian singer and Putin supporter Philipp Kirkorov has been served with a notice of suspicion by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine and performing systematically in the temporarily occupied territories before Russian troops.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this, Censor.NET said.

Concerts in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories

Investigators established that Kirkorov systematically took part in events held in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, organized by the Russian authorities.

According to prosecutors, his actions "contributed to legitimizing the occupation" and promoted Russian propaganda.

In particular, on March 18, 2021, the singer took part in a rally-concert at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, where he openly supported the illegal annexation of Crimea.

Russia also repeatedly involved Kirkorov in entertainment events for its soldiers throughout 2022–2024, including in the temporarily occupied cities of Feodosia (Crimea) and Horlivka (Donetsk region).

In 2022, according to law enforcement, the Russian artist visited a military hospital in Feodosia, where he publicly expressed support for the occupiers. In 2024, he performed in Horlivka, again in a military hospital. Kirkorov delivered so-called "humanitarian aid" and the next day gave a concert in the Russian-destroyed Shakhtar Palace of Culture.

Support for Putin’s regime

Kirkorov has been under Ukrainian sanctions since 2022. On April 18, 2024, the European Court of Human Rights found him responsible for actions that undermine or threaten Ukraine’s independence.

It was noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin used Kirkorov as an instrument of "soft power" in Russia’s policies aimed against the territorial sovereignty of states and against human rights and freedoms.

Law enforcement officials also stated that Kirkorov himself has never denied being an instrument of promoting the Russian president’s ideology, publicly calling himself "Putin’s representative on stage" and consistently expressing support for the dictator and his policies.

