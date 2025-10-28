Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov served with notice of suspicion – media

Photo: Українська правда

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to former Odesa mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and two of his deputies for official negligence.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Suspilne and Ukrainska Pravda.

Reason for the suspicion

According to reports, on the evening of October 28, Trukhanov and seven of his subordinates were served with notices of suspicion over their failure to take action before, during, and after the flooding in Odesa.

They were also handed motions for preventive measures.

No further details have been disclosed so far.

Background

On September 30, a powerful downpour caused extensive destruction and casualties in Odesa, killing 10 people, including a child. Many residents lost their property, and critical infrastructure needed for the heating season was damaged.

A day of mourning was declared in Odesa on October 2 to honor the victims.

