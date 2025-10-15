Trukhanov’s powers to be terminated once Odesa City Council receives presidential decree revoking his citizenship – CEC

The powers of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov will be terminated once the Odesa City Council receives the text of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree revoking his citizenship. The duties of the mayor will be temporarily carried out by the city council secretary.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (СES) Serhii Dubovyk stated this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

"In my opinion, from the moment the Odesa City Council receives the text of the presidential decree on the loss of citizenship by the mayor, the powers of the Odesa mayor are considered terminated under the law, unless the decree is appealed and its effect suspended by a court," he explained.

The CEC noted that under normal circumstances, the Verkhovna Rada would call an election, and once the electoral process began, the relevant system of election commissions would start operating. However, this is not possible during martial law.

Read more: Zelenskyy terminates Ukrainian citizenship of Trukhanov, Tsariov and Polunin

Thus, according to the CEC representative, the position of city mayor will remain vacant until elections are held, while the duties of the mayor will be performed by the city council secretary.

Dubovyk clarified that the Central Election Commission is not required to take any action in response to the early termination of a mayor’s powers.

See more: Hundreds of Odesa residents rally against Mayor Trukhanov after he was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship. PHOTOS

As a reminder, a petition to revoke Hennadii Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship, published on the president’s website on October 13, has already gained more than 28,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The Odesa mayor insists that he does not hold Russian citizenship and never has, claiming that this is allegedly confirmed by several documents.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship had been terminated due to the existence of a valid Russian foreign passport in his name and published copies of the relevant documents.

On October 15, 2025, President Zelenskyy approved the establishment of the Odesa City Military Administration and appointed Lysak as its head.

Trukhanov plans to consult U.S. lawyers to help officially determine whether he indeed holds Russian citizenship.

See more: Trukhanov stripped of citizenship: SSU releases Odesa mayor’s valid Russian documents. PHOTOS