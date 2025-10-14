Petition to strip Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship gathered 25,000 signatures in matter of hours

A petition on the website of the Presidential Office calling for the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov has collected the required 25,000 signatures in less than a day.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The petition was registered on 13 October by the Armed Forces officer Myroslav Otkovych. As of the morning of 14 October, it has 26.8 thousand signatures out of the 25 thousand required for consideration by the president.

"Open sources have repeatedly published investigative journalism materials containing information about Hennadii Trukhanov's Russian passport and Russian tax number. These facts indicate that he has dual citizenship, which is contrary to the Constitution of Ukraine," the petition states.

Hennadii Trukhanov has been the head of Odesa since 2014.

Earlier, Trukhanov said he would be deprived of his Ukrainian passport.

The mayor of Odesa claims that he does not have Russian citizenship and has never had it. This is allegedly confirmed by a number of documents.

