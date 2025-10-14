Hundreds of Odesa residents rally against Mayor Trukhanov after he was stripped of Ukrainian citizenship. PHOTOS

On the evening of 14 October, a protest against Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who was revoked of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place near the Odesa City Council.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne,Espresso and Channel 24.

About 150 people attended the rally. They chanted "Trukhanov is a devil" and "Ukrainian governance for a Ukrainian city," and held placards reading "Vatniks aren’t the authorities," "Lock up Trukhanov," "Odesa is a Ukrainian city," "Odesa without Pushkin," and more.

Some people are holding Ukrainian flags.

Odesa residents, in particular, are demanding Trukhanov's removal from power in the city and his prosecution.

People are also calling on the new government to remove imperial monuments as soon as possible, including Pushkin, who still stands on the city's main square near the mayor's office.

Earlier, the head of state said that Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk had reported on countering Russian intelligence networks and collaborators in the frontline, border, and southern regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, a petition to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of Hennadii Trukhanov, published on the president’s website on 13 October, has already gained over 28,000 signatures — more than the number required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The mayor of Odesa claims he does not hold and has never held Russian citizenship, allegedly supported by a number of documents.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, had been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship because he had a valid Russian passport and published copies of the relevant documents.

