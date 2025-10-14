The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has confirmed that Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship was terminated due to his possession of a valid Russian foreign travel passport and has published copies of the relevant documents.

According to the SSU, the current mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, is a citizen of the Russian Federation and has a valid passport of the aggressor country. Copies of the relevant documents are at the disposal of the Ukrainian special service.





Thus, according to available data, on 15 December 2015, after the aggression against Ukraine and the temporary occupation of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Hennadii Leonidovich Trukhanov received a Russian passport. It was issued for ten years and remains valid.

As for the internal Russian passport, the SSU notes that in 2017 Trukhanov’s representatives applied to the competent Russian authorities, and a court in Moscow region subsequently annulled the validity of his internal passport. However, additional explanations state that cancelling or renouncing such a document "does not entail the loss of Russian citizenship acquired on a lawful basis."

Thus, Hennadii Trukhanov remains a citizen of the aggressor state. He also has a taxpayer identification number that appears in the database of the Russian Federal Tax Service.

Earlier, the head of state said that Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk had reported on countering Russian intelligence networks and collaborators in the frontline, border, and southern regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, a petition to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of Hennadii Trukhanov, published on the president’s website on 13 October, has already gained over 28,000 signatures — more than the number required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The mayor of Odesa claims he does not hold and has never held Russian citizenship, allegedly supported by a number of documents.

