Russian citizenship confirmed in several individuals in Ukraine. Decree signed – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk and announced decisions aimed at countering Russian intelligence networks and collaborators in Ukraine.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

"I held a meeting on the security situation in several of our regions, these are matters of principle.

Security Service of Ukraine Chief Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report on countering Russian intelligence networks and collaborators in the frontline, border, and southern regions of our country. The presence of Russian citizenship has also been confirmed in some individuals — corresponding decisions regarding them have been prepared. I have signed the decree," Zelenskyy said.

The situation in Dnipropetrovsk region was discussed separately.

"I thanked Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, for his effective work in this area and outlined his next tasks. Relevant documents will follow soon," he added.

Read more: Russian citizen Trukhanov said that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a reminder, a petition to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of Hennadii Trukhanov, published on the president’s website on 13 October, has already gained over 28,000 signatures — more than the number required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The mayor of Odesa claims he does not hold and has never held Russian citizenship, allegedly supported by a number of documents.

Read more: Petition to strip Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship gathered 25,000 signatures in matter of hours