Since 16 October, duties of Odesa mayor have been performed by city council secretary Ihor Koval

Since 16 October, the duties of the Odesa mayor have been performed by the secretary of the Odesa City Council, Ihor Koval.

This was reported by the press service of the city council, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the decision was made on the basis of part two of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine".

It stipulates that in the event of early termination of powers or absence of the mayor, his duties shall be performed by the secretary of the city council.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, a petition to revoke Hennadii Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship, published on the president’s website on October 13, has already gained more than 28,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The Odesa mayor insists that he does not hold Russian citizenship and never had, claiming that this is allegedly confirmed by several documents.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Trukhanov’s Ukrainian citizenship had been terminated due to the existence of a valid Russian foreign passport in his name and published copies of the relevant documents.

On October 15, 2025, President Zelenskyy approved the establishment of the Odesa City Military Administration and appointed Lysak as its head.

Trukhanov plans to consult U.S. lawyers to help officially determine whether he indeed holds Russian citizenship.

The leader of the international investigative group Bellingcat, Christo Grozev, stated that the Russian passport, on the basis of which the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, may be a forgery.

