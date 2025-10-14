"I have never held Russian passport and I will remain mayor until city council decides" – Trukhanov. VIDEO

The mayor of Odesa stated that he had never received Russian citizenship and had always been a citizen of Ukraine. He said that if he is deprived of his citizenship, he will appeal the decision in the Supreme Court and the ECHR.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hennadii Trukhanov's appeal in a telegram.

Regarding the latest development:

"I have never applied to the Russian Federation for Russian citizenship.

I have never received a Russian passport.

I am a citizen of Ukraine.

All the speculation about my alleged Russian citizenship is due to the fact that citizens of the former Soviet Union automatically acquired Russian citizenship under certain circumstances. However, I did not have such circumstances!" Trukhanov stressed.

The head of Odesa noted that he personally permanently resided on the territory of Ukraine, in the city of Odesa. He had never been registered in Russia. He was not listed in the records of citizens of the Russian Federation and did not even have grounds for automatic acquisition of citizenship as a military serviceman, as he left the ranks of the CIS Armed Forces on 15 January 1992. The law on automatic recognition as a citizen of the Russian Federation came into force on 6 February 1992.

As for my further actions.

"In case of deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship, the powers of the mayor are terminated from the moment the city council adopts a decision taking note of this fact. This is stipulated by part 11 of Article 79 of the Law of Ukraine on Local Self-Government in Ukraine. Until that moment, I will continue to exercise my powers as the mayor elected by the community," Trukhanov said.

The mayor of Odesa assured that he would appeal the decision to deprive him of Ukrainian citizenship in the Supreme Court. And, if this is not enough, he will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

Earlier, the head of state said that Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Chief Vasyl Maliuk had reported on countering Russian intelligence networks and collaborators in the frontline, border, and southern regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, a petition to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of Hennadii Trukhanov, published on the president’s website on 13 October, has already gained over 28,000 signatures — more than the number required for consideration by the head of state.

Earlier, Trukhanov stated that he would be stripped of his Ukrainian passport.

The mayor of Odesa claims he does not hold and has never held Russian citizenship, allegedly supported by a number of documents.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that the mayor of Odesa, Hennadii Trukhanov, had been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship because he had a valid Russian passport and published copies of the relevant documents.