Updated Ukraine–EU trade agreement enters into force – European Commission

As of October 29, the updated Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between Ukraine and the European Union has entered into force.

The European Commission reported this, Censor.NET writes, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The press release emphasizes that the agreement establishes an improved, stable, and fair trade system providing mutually beneficial conditions for both parties. At the same time, it takes into account the sensitivity of certain EU agricultural sectors and limits imports of such products compared to the autonomous trade measures.

Read more: EU sees new US trade demands as maximalist - Bloomberg

"The DCFTA will support long-term economic predictability and stable trade relations, fostering Ukraine’s gradual integration into the EU single market," the European Commission stated.

In detail, for sensitive goods such as sugar, wheat, corn, eggs, poultry, and honey, the market access to the EU has been only slightly expanded. For other products, the agreement provides improved conditions for both sides, while non-sensitive goods are subject to full liberalization.

Alignment of production standards

Ukraine is gradually aligning its regulations on animal welfare, pesticide use, and veterinary medicines with EU standards. The country is expected to report annually on its progress.

In addition, safeguard mechanisms are in place to allow measures to be taken in the event of serious difficulties caused by additional imports. For the EU, such assessments may be conducted at the level of one or several member states.

The agreement also includes provisions to support Ukrainian exporters in accessing traditional third-country markets, creating additional commercial opportunities and contributing to global food security.

As a reminder, on October 13, EU member states approved the terms of a new trade agreement with Ukraine to replace the so-called "trade visa-free regime," which expired in June 2025.

