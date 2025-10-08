EU sees new US trade demands as maximalist - Bloomberg

European Union representatives believe that new US demands for trade concessions and other measures could undermine the recent agreement aimed at preventing a trade war.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that earlier in October, the administration of US President Donald Trump sent the EU a new proposal on the introduction of "mutual, fair, and balanced" trade.

The agency's interlocutors did not disclose details of the US demands, but noted that EU officials consider these requests to be maximalist and the concessions to be significant.

The new US requirements come at a time when both sides are preparing for negotiations on the next steps following the trade agreement concluded in the summer. The agreement imposes a 15% tariff on most European goods imported into the US.

Read more: Ukraine–US drone deal talks are proceeding, shipments continue to arrive – MFA

According to sources, Washington sought opportunities to discuss EU legislation, including digital and technology rules.

The European Union has repeatedly stated that maintaining regulatory autonomy is a "red line" in these discussions, but the bloc will consult with the US on every issue.

"We are currently focused on the faithful implementation of the EU-US joint statement, which is important for preserving our unrivalled transatlantic trade, protecting businesses and preserving jobs. This declaration is our basis for joint strategic cooperation," said European Commission spokesman Olof Gill when asked to comment on the US demands.

On July 27, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and the European Union had concluded a trade agreement.