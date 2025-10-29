The Kremlin has suggested that "peace" between Russia and Ukraine could be achieved within a year, and that Washington and Moscow are "capable of finding a diplomatic solution."

This was stated by the special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev.

During an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, Dmitriev stated that Russia is allegedly "on the path to peace."

"We are confident that we are on the path to peace, and as peacemakers we must do everything to make it happen," he said.

According to the official, Moscow believes that agreements can be reached within a year. He also claims that Russia and the US are close to a "diplomatic solution" to the war started by the Kremlin itself.

Dmitriev added that cooperation between Russia, the US, and Saudi Arabia, which possess the largest reserves of natural resources, could allegedly make the world "safer."

"Right now, people are focused on the regional conflict surrounding Russia, but we don't want it to escalate into a larger confrontation. To achieve this, we need to act better than before, not worse," said the Kremlin representative.

Dmitriev's visit to the United States

We would like to remind you that on October 24, the special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the United States for official talks.

This happened a few days after President Donald Trump announced the imposition of sanctions against Russia.

What preceded it?

On October 23, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional sanctions is Russia's lack of serious commitment to the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

