Pre-trial measure being chosen for former Ukrenergo head Kudrytskyi. LIVE BROADCAST

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Kudrytskyi's case

As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case.

What investigators say

According to the SBI, Hrynkevych organized a fraudulent scheme to embezzle funds from NEC Ukrenergo during tenders for the reconstruction of external fencing at substations in the Southern and Western power systems.

At that time, Kudrytskyi held the position of deputy director for investments at Ukrenergo and allegedly conspired with representatives of a private company that participated in the procurement.

"As a result of the tenders, two contracts were signed between the parties for a total amount exceeding UAH 68 million. The state enterprise then transferred more than UAH 13.7 million in advance payments to the contractor, which the perpetrators misappropriated without any intention of fulfilling their contractual obligations," the statement said.

