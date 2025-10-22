Suspect in rape of Bilous students taken into custody until December 17

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has imposed a preventive measure on director and former head of the Molodyi Theater Andriy Bilous, who is suspected of sexually assaulting female students.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Suspilne.

The prosecution requested that he be remanded in custody. The court granted this request.

Yes, he was taken into custody until December 17.

Bilousa was escorted out of the room by a guard.

What preceded it?

Previously, theater director and teacher Andrii Bilous was accused of harassing female students in an anonymous video.

In a video on the YouTube channel "Gvalivnik Bilousa" (@Sodom_i_Gomorra_KNUTKiT), an unnamed girl with her face hidden stated that she had been the victim of harassment by a theater director.

The author of the video claimed that Bilous sent her photos of other female students' private parts and asked her to send him similar photos. He also asked her if she wanted to have sex with her classmates and invited her over for "tea."

Subsequently, the university stated that no official statements had been received by the university.

On January 24, the Karpenko-Karyi National University of Theatre, Cinema and Television responded to allegations against lecturer Andriy Bilous of harassing female students by filing a report with the police.

Later, the girl did reveal her name and said that she had published the video with testimony against Bilous with the support of her husband.

Later, Bilous was suspended from the educational process. However, he returned to his position after a month-long suspension.

On October 21, it became known that law enforcement officers were conducting a search at Bilous's residence. Subsequently, the prosecutor's office stated that he had been notified of suspicion of rape and sexual assault of female students, including minors.