EU approves funding for restoration of Ukrainian hospitals after Russian attacks, - Health Ministry

The EU has agreed to allocate additional funding under guarantees for a joint project between the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and the World Bank, "Strengthening the Health System and Saving Lives" (HEAL Ukraine).

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"Approximately €50 million is planned to be allocated for the reconstruction of hospitals that have suffered significant damage as a result of military operations or are operating under increased pressure. This primarily concerns hospitals that serve internally displaced persons," the Ministry of Health noted.

Additional funding

Additional funding will cover the preparatory and construction stages of project implementation: conducting technical and economic studies, environmental and social assessments, developing project documentation, construction and installation works, technical supervision, and purchasing modern medical and laboratory equipment.

The selection of specific hospitals to participate in the program will take place after final confirmation of funding.

Involvement of the Czech Republic

During the meeting, they also talked about getting money from the Czech Republic through the NRB as part of the Renovation and Modernization of Hospitals program. The money is expected to go toward updating hospital facilities, supplying equipment, and doing repairs.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to international partners for their systematic support of Ukrainian medicine, in particular for financial assistance, which allows for the restoration of damaged infrastructure and strengthens the capacity of medical institutions to provide quality services in wartime," the statement said.