General Staff reviewing photos of secret military maps shared by Colonel Manko

The General Staff stated that an assessment by a state secrecy expert is required to determine whether the military maps published by the head of the Assault Forces Directorate, Colonel Valentyn Manko, contain classified information.

Authenticity of the maps

The General Staff told the outlet that the authenticity of the military maps can only be determined after a special evaluation by a state secrecy expert.

"Following a review, we inform that the presence (or absence) of classified information in the materials published by Colonel Valentyn Manko can only be determined after the relevant assessment. Public disclosure regarding this matter will be possible only after the evaluation is conducted by a secrecy expert, in accordance with the distribution of authority," the statement reads.

Background

Earlier, Colonel Valentyn Manko of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a photo with his dog on social media, where military maps were visible — potentially containing classified information.

Manko himself claimed that it was an ordinary Google Maps image on which he personally added the markings.

