Romanian president comments on US plans to reduce military presence

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that the US decision to partially withdraw its troops from the country would bring their numbers back to the level they were at before the full-scale war in Ukraine began.

According to Censor.NET, citing a post by Dana on Facebook, the security of Romania and NATO's eastern flank will not be compromised.

According to the president, the presence of US troops in Romania remains stable, and the reduction is offset by the strengthening of European forces and the modernization of equipment.

He also assured that the strategic partnership between Romania and the US remains unchanged. American military bases in the country will continue to operate, and the transfer of equipment will continue.

"The containment of threats on NATO's eastern flank is offset by a significant strengthening of military equipment and an increase in the presence of European forces – in full coordination with American partners," said Nicușor Dan.

Read more: Moscow will be razed to ground if Russia launches missile strike on Brussels, - Belgian Defense Minister Franken

The US is withdrawing some of its troops from Romania

It was recently announced that the United States will reduce its military contingent in Romania. This was reported by the press service of the country's Ministry of Defense.

Washington has informed Bucharest about a review of the number of US troops stationed on NATO's eastern flank as part of a process to reassess the global position of the US armed forces.

"Among the brigade units that will cease rotations in Europe are forces assigned to Romania, located at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base," the statement said.

The US gave advance notice of the reduction in its military contingent.

Meanwhile, NATO emphasized that changes in the deployment of US troops are common practice, and the total number of US troops in Europe remains higher than in previous years.

"Adjustments in the deployment of US troops are not unusual," NATO said.

Earlier it was reported that Europe had begun preparing for a reduction in the US military presence.