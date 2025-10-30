Zelenskyy: New sanctions could cost Russia at least $50 billion year

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country will recalibrate communication with its partners to prepare new sanctions against Russia, relying on detailed intelligence assessments of how existing restrictions have impacted the aggressor’s economy.

Russia’s losses

According to Zelenskyy, with consistent pressure on Moscow, Russia’s losses from the latest sanctions targeting its oil companies could reach at least $50 billion per year. The President noted that Ukraine had already received signals from partners indicating readiness for further sanctions measures.

"The volume of oil supplies from Arab states to the global market can fully prevent any destabilization or price spikes that the Russians are trying to scare everyone with," he added.

Data exchange on Russia

Zelenskyy said Ukraine has established regular data exchange with key partner states regarding Russian individuals and networks subject to sanctions. Partners are taking into account many of Ukraine’s proposals. Full implementation of measures against Russia’s tanker fleet is also planned, as discussed at the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

Head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, briefed on the attitudes and plans of China’s leadership concerning Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, it is essential to involve China in efforts to stop Russia’s ongoing attempts to expand and prolong the war.

