Ukraine preparing sanctions against Russia’s military production and propaganda – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia’s military production and propaganda sectors.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, reports Censor.NET.

"We continue our sanctions work — preparing new restrictions, including against targets in Russia’s military production and propaganda. Step by step, we must cut off all Russian entities involved in the war from their global contacts. The decrees will follow soon," the president said.

Alignment of sanctions with the EU"

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine intends to synchronize the EU’s 19th sanctions package within its own jurisdiction.

"It’s important that our diplomats and all Ukrainian representatives work more actively in European countries outside the EU, so that they also adopt the common European sanctions. We highly appreciate that Switzerland, Norway, and other European nations have supported the joint European pressure over these years to help end the war," the president said.

EU preparing 20th sanctions package

Zelenskyy also said that preparations for the EU’s 20th sanctions package against Russia have already begun.

"Preparations for the EU’s 20th sanctions package are already underway — and it won’t be only the EU taking new steps," Zelenskyy said.

Impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia

"I expect a detailed intelligence report on the impact of America’s decision to impose sanctions on Russian oil companies. Preliminary data are quite optimistic — the impact is significant. We are verifying the details, and every remaining scheme Russia still uses must be blocked. The world should read this signal correctly: Russia must end its war, or its oil exports must end," the president added.

