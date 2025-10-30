We advise journalists not to trust Putin’s offers of "corridors" in combat zones – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine has urged journalists of all nationalities not to trust any offers made by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin concerning "corridors" in combat zones.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi wrote this on the social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

Reaction from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry

"Frankly speaking, I do not recommend journalists to trust any of Putin’s offers of ‘corridors’ in the combat zone. I saw firsthand how such ‘offers’ end, on August 29, 2014, in Ilovaisk," he said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Putin’s only goal is to prolong the war. The dictator has never honored a single ceasefire commitment.

Ukraine urged the international community not to help the Kremlin leader justify his crimes through Russian provocations targeting journalists.

"I also remind all media outlets that any visits to territories occupied by Russia without Ukraine’s permission constitute a violation of our national legislation and international law. Such actions will have long-term reputational and legal consequences. We are closely monitoring this," Tykhyi added.

Background

On October 30, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered his Defense Ministry to ensure "unhindered passage" for foreign and Ukrainian journalists to the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupiansk.

The Russian dictator claimed that Ukrainian troops were allegedly trapped in those areas.

Russia’s Defense Ministry pledged to suspend hostilities for five to six hours and provide a corridor for media representatives, under so-called "security guarantees" for both them and Russian forces.

