Shooting at Kremenchuk TCR leaves two servicemen injured
On October 30, a shooting occurred on the grounds of a Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, leaving several servicemen injured.
Censor.NET reports, citing Poltava regional police spokesperson Yurii Sulaiev, who confirmed the incident in comments to Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne.
Police investigation
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which took place inside one of the premises of the Kremenchuk Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support.
According to the spokesperson, police received a report of the shooting at 4:20 p.m. on Thursday. An investigative team is working at the scene.
TCR and SS statement
The Poltava Regional TCR and SS reported that two servicemen of TCR and SS sustained gunshot wounds while performing their duties.
"At around 4 p.m. on October 30, police escorted a conscripted citizen to the assembly point of the Kremenchuk district TCR and SS. During the document check and mandatory inspection, in response to a police officer’s question about prohibited items or substances, the man pulled out a pistol ( reportedly converted from a non-lethal TT) and fired several shots. As a result, two servicemen sustained leg injuries," the center said.
Shooter detained
Both wounded servicemen have been hospitalized, and their lives are not in danger. The shooter has been detained by police, and investigative actions are ongoing.
Attempting on the life of a serviceman is punishable by nine to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment under Article 348 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password