Russians carried out two air strikes on Kostiantynivka: one dead and one injured

In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, Russian troops carried out two air strikes with guided bombs FAB-250. One person was killed and another injured in the first attack. Residential buildings and private homes were damaged.

Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka Military Administration, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

First FAB-250 air strike

"The first FAB-250 air strike by Russian occupiers resulted in the death of a person who suffered injuries incompatible with life," Horbunov wrote.

It is noted that seven private houses were damaged by the blast wave, some of them suffered significant damage.

Second FAB-250 air strike

Subsequently, the enemy launched another air strike using the same weapon. As a result, another person was wounded and sought medical assistance at a hospital in Druzhkivka.

Two multi-story residential buildings were damaged.

"Kostiantynivka remains one of the frontline communities in the Donetsk region that is constantly under enemy attack. Enemy strikes on civilian infrastructure once again demonstrate that the occupiers are deliberately targeting the civilian population," the official stressed.