Number of victims of Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 4: boys aged 11 and 14 were killed.. PHOTOS

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region has increased. Two children, boys aged 11 and 14, were killed.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the tragedy claimed four lives in total.

Strikes on the Synelnykove district

The aggressor did not stop terrorising other areas of the region. A UAV targeted the Dubovykivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district. A fire broke out. Five private houses , a farm building and a summer kitchen were damaged .

Shelling of Pavlohrad district

In the Pavlohrad district, enemy drones destroyed infrastructure and a passenger car.

The situation in Nikopol

The district centre, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities were affected. Russian troops directed FPV drones there. They also opened fire with artillery. A shop and a private home were destroyed. According to updated information, a local home was damaged in the attack on Nikopol yesterday evening.

Defenders shot down seven UAVs in the region.

What preceded this?

As reported, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region the day before, causing casualties and injuries.