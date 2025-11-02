1 395 1
Russia has again attacked energy facilities: entire Donetsk region and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions have been left without power, - Ministry of Energy
Today, November 2, Russian troops again launched attacks on energy facilities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.
As noted, Donetsk region is currently completely without power, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without power.
When will the power supply be restored?
"Where the security situation allows, energy company specialists have already begun restoration work," explained the Ministry of Energy.
What preceded it?
- As reported, the entire Donetsk region has been left without power due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
- The enemy is deliberately targeting critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the aftermath of the attacks is still being dealt with.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password