Russia has again attacked energy facilities: entire Donetsk region and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions have been left without power, - Ministry of Energy

Today, November 2, Russian troops again launched attacks on energy facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, Donetsk region is currently completely without power, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without power.

When will the power supply be restored?

"Where the security situation allows, energy company specialists have already begun restoration work," explained the Ministry of Energy.

What preceded it?