ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10018 visitors online
News ttacks on the energy sector
1 395 1

Russia has again attacked energy facilities: entire Donetsk region and parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions have been left without power, - Ministry of Energy

Part of Ukraine is without power

Today, November 2, Russian troops again launched attacks on energy facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, Donetsk region is currently completely without power, and consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions are partially without power.

See more: Enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: two people were killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

When will the power supply be restored?

"Where the security situation allows, energy company specialists have already begun restoration work," explained the Ministry of Energy.

What preceded it?

  • As reported, the entire Donetsk region has been left without power due to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.
  • The enemy is deliberately targeting critical infrastructure in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and the aftermath of the attacks is still being dealt with.

Author: 

shoot out (15294) energy (673) Ministry of Energy (136)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 